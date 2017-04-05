The Cavs and Celtics are tied atop the Eastern Conference standings with five games to go, but LeBron James isn’t sweating their showdown in Beantown tonight.

James says he’s played in far too many postseason games to worry about a regular season tilt, no matter how meaningful it may be.

LBJ led the defending NBA champs to their third win in a row Tuesday night, registering his 12th triple-double of the season along the way.

Per ESPN:

“I don’t know, I’ve played in a lot of big games,” James said following the Cavs’ 122-102 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, marking Cleveland’s first three-game winning streak since late February. “I don’t … I’m the last person to ask about a big game in the regular season. I’m sorry.” “Their crowd is going to be great, and it’s a very good team we’re going to be playing against tomorrow,” James said of the Celtics, who are 8-2 in their past 10 games. “We know that. Taking nothing from them, they’ve been playing some great ball, but I’m not one to get caught up in the regular season. I’m sorry. I’ve been to six straight Finals, man. I’m the last person to ask about a regular-season game, dude. Sorry.” “It’s just another game,” (Isaiah) Thomas said. “I think we’ve got to treat it like that. I mean, being No. 1 in the standings, you don’t feel different. I don’t, at least. I’m treating it like another game.”

