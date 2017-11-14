LeBron James clarified his comments on the Knicks supposedly screwing up by drafting Frank Ntilikina instead of Dennis Smith Jr last summer

“Oh yeah, it’s definitely a shot at [Phil Jackson],” James admitted to reporters Monday in New York.

James says he’s no fan of the Knicks’ former team president, with whom he feuded last season.

Per Cleveland.com:

So on Monday, James, in beginning to explain his Smith-Knicks opinion, said “I wasn’t throwing shade at Frank (Ntilikina) at all, for people that got their pants in a bunch, things of that nature in New York, look for any controversy here.” And then he was asked about Jackson, the former Knicks executive James loathes because of disparaging comments he’s made about James’ inner circle of friends. “Oh yeah, it’s definitely a shot at him,” James said. “That’s for sure. … I wasn’t even thinking about the kid when I was talking about Dennis Smith. I was thinking about the Knicks organization, and Phil Jackson at the time, and Dennis Smith’s talent, and (Kristaps) Porzingis. That’s all I was thinking about.”

