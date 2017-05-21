The Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t perform as well as many anticipated in the 2016-17 regular season, finishing 2nd in the East behind the Boston Celtics.

But LeBron James‘ squad has yet to lose in the playoffs (10-0), and with a 2-0 lead in the ECF, is likely bound for the biggest stage. During a workout Sunday morning, the King said: “I don’t even remember the regular season, to be honest. What happened?”

LeBron, clearly enjoying the Cavs’ 10-0 start to the playoffs: “I don’t even remember the regular season. What happened?” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 21, 2017

James has taken his game to another level so far this postseason, averaging 34.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.1 assists on 57% shooting from the field. Not fair.

Related

LeBron James on MVP Snub: ‘This League Knows What I Bring’

LeBron James: Cavs Didn’t Play Great in Game 1