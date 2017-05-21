The Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t perform as well as many anticipated in the 2016-17 regular season, finishing 2nd in the East behind the Boston Celtics.

But LeBron James‘ squad has yet to lose in the playoffs (10-0), and with a 2-0 lead in the ECF, is likely bound for the biggest stage. During a workout Sunday morning, the King said: “I don’t even remember the regular season, to be honest. What happened?”

James has taken his game to another level so far this postseason, averaging 34.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.1 assists on 57% shooting from the field. Not fair.

