Even by LeBron James‘ standards, his Friday night was special.

The stats were enough: 57 points (23-34 shooting), 11 rebounds, seven assists. But that doesn’t tell the whole story. As the Cavaliers fought on the road to end a four-game losing streak, LeBron took over in the second half, helping the Cavs pull away for a 130-122 win.

In the process, he eclipsed 29,000 points for his career and passed John Havlicek to move into 11th place on the NBA’s all-time field goals made list.

Some of his finest moments: