Even by LeBron James‘ standards, his Friday night was special.
The stats were enough: 57 points (23-34 shooting), 11 rebounds, seven assists. But that doesn’t tell the whole story. As the Cavaliers fought on the road to end a four-game losing streak, LeBron took over in the second half, helping the Cavs pull away for a 130-122 win.
In the process, he eclipsed 29,000 points for his career and passed John Havlicek to move into 11th place on the NBA’s all-time field goals made list.
Some of his finest moments:
29,000 points.
Congrats, @KingJames!#StriveForGreatness pic.twitter.com/eFTbX8GJFb
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 3, 2017
Excuse us, @KingJames coming through. pic.twitter.com/pF0bor7Niw
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 4, 2017
.@KingJames doing @KingJames things pic.twitter.com/eQCRwBxx5r
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 4, 2017
