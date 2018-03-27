LeBron: Dwyane Wade Playing With Cavs ‘Seems Like It Was Years Ago’

LeBron James says that playing with Dwyane Wade on the Cavaliers seems like “years ago.”

During shootaround on Tuesday, LeBron told reporters that this year has felt like “five seasons in one.”

“It actually seemed like it was a long time ago. We’ve had like five seasons in one.” […] “Me and D-Wade being teammates again in Cleveland, it seems like it was years ago. It’s crazy how things have changed so fast, but I definitely didn’t take it for granted.”

