LeBron: Dwyane Wade Playing With Cavs ‘Seems Like It Was Years Ago’

by March 27, 2018
396
lebron james dwyane wade cavaliers

LeBron James says that playing with Dwyane Wade on the Cavaliers seems like “years ago.”

During shootaround on Tuesday, LeBron told reporters that this year has felt like “five seasons in one.”

“It actually seemed like it was a long time ago. We’ve had like five seasons in one.” […]

“Me and D-Wade being teammates again in Cleveland, it seems like it was years ago. It’s crazy how things have changed so fast, but I definitely didn’t take it for granted.”

RELATED:
LeBron James Reportedly Spends $1.5 Million a Year on His Body

  
You Might Also Like
Dwyane Wade
NBA

Inside the Design of the Miami Heat’s “City” Jersey

1 day ago
1,438
NBA

LeBron James Reportedly Spends $1.5 Million a Year on His Body

1 day ago
48,645
LeBron James
NBA

Post Up: LeBron Sinks Nets, Rockets Win 60th and Pacers Clinch Playoff Spot

2 days ago
1,229
NBA

Acting Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew: We Are Rallying Around Tyronn Lue

3 days ago
1,901
NBA

Paul Pierce: 76ers Could Beat Cavaliers In First Round Of Playoffs

5 days ago
3,667
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

5 days ago
2,577

TRENDING


Most Recent

The Nuggets’ Backcourt of Jamal Murray and Gary Harris is Earning Their Respect

3 mins ago
6
mcdonald's all-american game practice day 2 highlights

McDonald’s All-American Game Practice Day 2 Highlights

30 mins ago
82

Kemba Walker: “I’m Tired Of Not Being In The Playoffs”

1 hour ago
444
lebron james dwyane wade cavaliers

LeBron: Dwyane Wade Playing With Cavs ‘Seems Like It Was Years Ago’

1 hour ago
396

Report: MarShon Brooks To Sign 10-Day Contract With Grizzlies

2 hours ago
258