LeBron James is reportedly concerned about the Cavaliers‘ ability to better compete for a championship following a disappointing offseason.

Adding to the concern over James’ potential departure next summer, LeBron reportedly disagreed with the team’s ousting of GM David Griffin, missing out on Jimmy Butler and under-bidding on Jamal Crawford, among other decisions.

From USA Today:

Gilbert’s decision left the Cavs without the franchise’s top two front-office execs at a critical time, and it left James frustrated and concerned about the team’s ability to put together a roster that can better compete with Golden State, the person with direct knowledge of James’ thinking told USA TODAY Sports. […]

Further exacerbating James’ frustration is the Cavs were close to making a deal for then-Chicago Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler the day Gilbert decided to mutually part ways with Griffin and Redden, two people familiar with negotiations told USA TODAY Sports. […]

James was active in recruiting Crawford, and Crawford appreciated James’ efforts to get him to Cleveland. James did his part. But the Timberwolves offered $4.45 million a season.