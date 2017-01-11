LeBron James’ frustration with the refs has been building, and he picked up his second technical foul of the season Tuesday night in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 100-92 road loss to the Utah Jazz.

James is averaging 7.1 free-throw attempts per game.



LeBron attacks rim as much/more than anyone in the NBA. But his foul shots pale in comparison. Why? Final thoughts: https://t.co/Fqww69tgbF — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydABJ) January 11, 2017

LeBron finished with 29 points, six boards and five assists, but suffered his sixth consecutive loss as a visitor to Salt Lake City.

