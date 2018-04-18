LeBron James On Game 1 Loss: ‘Now We Know…The Playoffs Is Here’

The Pacers stunned the NBA world on Sunday, dominating Game 1 against LeBron James and the Cavaliers in Cleveland, 98-80.

Ahead of Game 2 on Wednesday, The King stressed that his squad can’t come out flat again.

“Now we know, the playoffs is here,” he said. “We know how hard you have to play to start the game.”

LeBron after Game 1 loss: “Now we know: the Playoffs is here.” #Cavs pic.twitter.com/CbXWcnydQd — clevelanddotcom Cavs (@PDcavsinsider) April 18, 2018

James also emphasized that he isn’t thinking about advancing to the second round. He is focused solely on being dominant in Game 2:

LeBron believes in the basketball gods: “That’s too much karma for the basketball gods. I don’t play with the gods like that.” #Cavs pic.twitter.com/V7LjzNa1QY — clevelanddotcom Cavs (@PDcavsinsider) April 18, 2018

How many points is James dropping?

