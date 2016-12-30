LeBron James finished with 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds Thursday night in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 124-118 win against the Boston Celtics, but his eight turnovers earned an “F” grade.
LBJ says his concentration was below his own exacting standards.
Kyrie Irving led the Cavs with a game-high 32 points and 12 dimes.
Per the Akron Beacon Journal:
“I think I was horrible tonight. In every facet of the game, I was just pretty bad and it’s unacceptable,” James said. “I was just not concentrating on the game so it’s not always about the statistics. It’s about how I go out and I approach the game. I was happy that I got two All-Stars alongside me and I was able to carry us to a win.”
Irving limped off the floor in the game’s final minute Thursday with cramping in his leg and calf. He called it a cramp in his hamstring and (Tyronn) Lue made clear it wasn’t a hamstring strain, which obviously would be worse.
“Just tightened up, that’s all,” said Irving, who also banged knees with LeBron James in the first half. “My calf started getting tight and my hammy started to get tight. I felt better coming out (to start) the second half, then when I did that last layup in started to cramp up.”
