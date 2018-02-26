LeBron James Calls Gregg Popovich ‘One Of My All-Time Favorite People’

LeBron James and Gregg Popovich expressed their mutual respect on Sunday, with LeBron calling Coach Pop “one of my all-time favorite people.”

In response to Popovich calling him a superhero, LeBron told reporters, “You guys know how much I love Pop.”

“You guys know how much I love Pop. […]

“I’m going to continue to lend my voice and lend my spirit and lend my inspiration to these kids because I know exactly what they’re going through. Because I was one of them at one point in time, not too long ago.

“Pop is definitely one of my all-time favorite people that I’ve ever crossed paths with in my life.”

