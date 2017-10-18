Behind a monster night from LeBron James (29 points, 16 rebounds, nine assists), the Cleveland Cavaliers held off Kyrie Irving and the visiting Boston Celtics 102-99.

Irving finished with 22 points and 10 assists, and got an earful from Cavs fans in his first game back in Cleveland since demanding a trade over the summer.

The C’s also lost Gordon Hayward to a grisly leg injury in the first quarter.

Per the AP: