LeBron James is hopeful that Cleveland’s poor play won’t cost head coach Tyronn Lue his job.

James, however, says he doesn’t know anything about the front-office’s deliberations.

LeBron hopes Tyronn Lue isn't fired because of Cavaliers' struggles, but said 'I really don't know what's going to happen.' https://t.co/f1KZkL86uy — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) January 21, 2018

The Cavs are 3-9 since Christmas, and are nearly the NBA’s worst defensive team.

Per Cleveland.com: