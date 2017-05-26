LeBron James grew up idolizing Michael Jordan, but says he’s managed to sidestep one of Mike’s signature characteristics: going bald.

For now, at least.

James moved past Jordan last night, and claimed the top spot on the NBA’s all-time Playoff scoring list.

LBJ is headed to a record seventh consecutive NBA Finals, in search of his fourth championship.

Per the Akron Beacon Journal:

“I wear the number because of Mike,” James said of No. 23. “I think I fell in love with the game because of Mike, just seeing what he was able to accomplish. When you’re growing up and you’re seeing Michael Jordan, it’s almost like a god. I didn’t ever believe I could be Mike. I started to focus on myself on other players and other people around my neighborhood because I never thought that you could get to a point where Mike was.

“I think that helped shape my game. I think the biggest thing for me sitting here today after breaking the all-time scoring record in playoff history is that I did it just being me. I don’t have to score the ball to make an impact in the basketball game. That was my mindset when I started playing the game. It’s carried me all the way to this point now, and it’s going to carry me for the rest of my career because scoring is not No. 1 on my agenda.”

James said to have himself mentioned with Jordan in a discussion over the greatest basketball player of all time “is like, wow.”

“I did pretty much everything that MJ did when I was a kid,” James said. “I shot fadeaways before I should have. I wore a leg sleeve and folded it down so you saw the red part. I wore black and red shoes with white socks. I wore short shorts so you could see my undershorts underneath. I didn’t go bald like Mike, but I’m getting there. … It will be post-career, though. That’s the only thing I didn’t do. But other than that, I did everything Mike did. I even wore a wristband on my forearm. I didn’t do the hoop earring, either. That was Mike. But I did everything Mike did, man.”