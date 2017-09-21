Derrick Rose recently inked a one-year, $2.1 million deal, and LeBron James is reportedly determined to make sure the former MVP gets paid for real next summer.

Rose, 28, is said to be “killing it” at LeBron’s mini-camp for Cavs players which began in California this week.

With Isaiah Thomas nursing a nagging hip injury, and Cleveland will be counting on Rose to pick up the slack.

Per ESPN:

“I’ve heard that for the first couple of days, Derrick Rose has been ‘killing it,’ said Dave McMenamin. “I’ve also heard that LeBron is invested in Derrick Rose’s career so that he can get that next contract.”

