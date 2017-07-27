Derrick Rose has reportedly accepted an invite from new Cavs teammate LeBron James to work out in Las Vegas.

ESPN Sources: LeBron James invites Derrick Rose to work out with him this week in Las Vegas along with Eric Bledsoe. https://t.co/kCa8Vi943E — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 26, 2017

Rose signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with Cleveland this week.

Eric Bledsoe is among those training with the two former MVPs.

