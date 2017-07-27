Derrick Rose has reportedly accepted an invite from new Cavs teammate LeBron James to work out in Las Vegas.
ESPN Sources: LeBron James invites Derrick Rose to work out with him this week in Las Vegas along with Eric Bledsoe. https://t.co/kCa8Vi943E
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 26, 2017
Rose signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with Cleveland this week.
Eric Bledsoe is among those training with the two former MVPs.
Per ESPN:
James has spent the past few days vacationing and working out in Las Vegas.
Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe, who has been linked to trade talks for disgruntled Cavs star Kyrie Irving, is also among the players working out with James in Las Vegas, sources say.
James sold Rose on the idea of coming to Cleveland for a new beginning and a chance to compete for an NBA title. This week’s workout should help expedite the on-court chemistry that tends to occur with new teammates during training camp in late September.
