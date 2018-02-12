LeBron James To JR Smith: ‘We’ve Got A F–king Squad Now’

LeBron James was immediately impressed with the new-look Cavaliers after a series of big deadline-day trades.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, LeBron told JR Smith that Cleveland has “a fucking squad” with all the new additions.

“I spoke to JR Smith after the game. JR, LeBron, Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love—the only four guys remaining on the Cavs from the championship team of 2016. And JR said they had a conversation on the plane. And he said, ‘Man, look at all these different faces we have now.’ And LeBron said, ‘Yeah, but we got a squad now.’ And he actually said, ‘We have a fucking squad now.’”