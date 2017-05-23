After submitting one of his worst postseason performances of his career, LeBron James is locked in for tonight’s critical Game 4 against the Celtics.

James could only muster 11 points (and coughed up the rock six times) in Boston’s stunning 111-108 Game 3 win, and says he’s ready to bounce back in a major way.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers holding a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals, winning is the only thing on LBJ’s mind.

“It wasn’t tough to watch,” he said as the Cavaliers prepared for Tuesday night’s Game 4. “We had opportunities. It is what it is. They played a hell of a game and they took it to us and we weren’t able to stop the runs that they made. “Some of the plays that we made, some of the plays that I made, I was like, ‘What are we doing?’ or ‘What could I have done better?’ But you figure out the next game and go forward.” James, who didn’t speak to the media Monday, didn’t provide many detailed answers during a brief interview session at the team’s practice facility. Asked for the keys to Game 4, he simply said “win” and walked away.

