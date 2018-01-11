LeBron James says the opportunity to spend more time with his kids will be “a deciding factor” in how long he plays in the NBA.

Still going strong in his 15th season, LeBron said his kids are the “only thing that kind of stops me from going as long as I would like to.”

“The only thing is with my kids getting older, that’s the only thing that kind of stops me from going as long as I would like to. “I’ve got a 13-year-old son now. He’s in the seventh grade. He’s a damn good basketball player, too. On this road trip, I’ve already missed four of his games. That’s the thing that kind of sucks. “I’ve got a 10-year-old boy, 3-year-old girl. The daddy side kicks in sometimes. That will be a deciding factor in how long I will play.”

RELATED:

LeBron James Blasts H&M for Controversial Ad