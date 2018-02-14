LeBron James: Koby Altman ‘Did A Heck Of A Job’ With Trades

Following a 120-112 win over OKC on Tuesday, LeBron James praised Cavs’ general manager Koby Altman for revamping Cleveland’s roster.

Speaking to reporters, LeBron said, “Koby did a heck of a job of understanding what our team needed” (starting at 1:21):

“I think Koby did a heck of a job of understanding what our team needed. It just wasn’t working out for us.

“He felt like, obviously you guys saw his quotes, and he made the changes he felt that best fits our team.

“Then it’s on me to make sure the new guys that come in, I make sure they fit in and make it as seamless as possible.”