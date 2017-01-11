If Kyle Korver has designs on fitting in with his new squad, LeBron James has a piece of advice for him: shoot the rock.

James has been compulsively watching game film to study Korver’s tendencies, and doesn’t want the sharpshooter to hesitate when he has open looks.



LeBron on Korver: " The first thing I told him … was, ‘If you want to fit in, shoot the ball every time you get it.’" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 10, 2017

Korver managed just two points during his Cavs debut Tuesday night in a 100-92 road loss to the Utah Jazz; he says that Cleveland is the “the most talented team” he’s played for.

