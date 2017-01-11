If Kyle Korver has designs on fitting in with his new squad, LeBron James has a piece of advice for him: shoot the rock.
James has been compulsively watching game film to study Korver’s tendencies, and doesn’t want the sharpshooter to hesitate when he has open looks.
LeBron on Korver: " The first thing I told him … was, ‘If you want to fit in, shoot the ball every time you get it.’"
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 10, 2017
Korver managed just two points during his Cavs debut Tuesday night in a 100-92 road loss to the Utah Jazz; he says that Cleveland is the “the most talented team” he’s played for.
Per the NEOMG:
Korver is the eighth-best 3-point shooter in NBA history at 42.9 percent. LeBron James said “the first thing I told him when he walked into the locker room the other day was, ‘If you want to fit in, shoot the ball every time you get it.’
“Shoot the ball as soon as it touches your hands,” James said. “Shoot it. We don’t care.”
Korver said that sounded great to him. […] “I think that’s what you want to hear from the best player, the guy who’s got the ball a lot and making a lot of decisions,” Korver said. “I’ll be ready. Someone asked me earlier, I’ve usually had to work pretty hard for my shots. Maybe there will be a few easier ones. He said if you catch it and you’re open let it fly. That shouldn’t be a problem.”
