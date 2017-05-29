The Cleveland Cavaliers may be underdogs in the NBA Finals, but that’s not fazing LeBron James at all.
James says he feels “very good” about his squad’s chances against the Golden State Warriors.
James and the Cavs pulled off the impossible against the Dubs last summer, roaring back from a 3-1 series deficit to win the franchise’s first title.
Per the AP:
Is this the biggest challenge of his career?
“It’s probably up there,” he said. “I mean, it’s up there.”
And then, almost as if he was trying to remind himself that he’s got three championship rings and is frightful in his own right, James recalled other fearsome postseason opponents — San Antonio and Boston.
“I’ve played against four Hall of Famers as well, too, with Manu (Ginobili), Kawhi (Leonard), Tony (Parker) and Timmy D (Tim Duncan) on the same team,” said James, occasionally sniffling as he continues to fight a cold. “And if you add Pop (coach Gregg Popovich) in there, that’s five Hall of Famers. So, it’s going to be very challenging. Those guys are going to challenge me, they’re going to challenge our ballclub. This is a high-powered team.”
“I feel good about our chances,” he said. “Very good.”
