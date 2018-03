LeBron James said that losing Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is similar to the team losing one of its best players.

At shootaround on Monday, LeBron called Lue “pretty much the captain of our ship” (starting at 0:32):

“It’s like losing one of your best players. He’s the guy that’s pretty much the captain of our ship and has run the thing for the last three years. But his health is most important, and we look forward to when he comes back.”

RELATED:

Cavaliers Coach Tyronn Lue Takes Leave of Absence