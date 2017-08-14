LeBron James reacted to the tragic events in Charlottesville, VA, over the weekend, questioning the direction America is headed in, and mocking president Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

It's sad what's going on in Charlottesville. Is this the direction our country is heading? Make America Great Again huh?! He said that🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 12, 2017

White nationalist groups descended on the college town, inciting violence and chaos, and a woman was killed (with 26 others suffering injuries) when a car drove into a crowd of protesters.

James says the country’s youth deserve better.

Our youth deserves better!! Flat out — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 12, 2017

Per Cleveland.com: