LeBron James will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2018, and the clock is ticking rather loudly in Cleveland.

James says his intention to remain with the Cavs for the remainder of his career hasn’t changed, but that ultimately, he’ll have to make a “business” decision.

LeBron said he'll make 'business' decision on contract, but his intentions to stay in Cleveland remain https://t.co/8z492xplRA — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) September 25, 2017

Should James stay, the Cavs could ink the 32-year-old superstar to a deal worth $209 million next summer.

Per Cleveland.com: