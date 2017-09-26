LeBron James will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2018, and the clock is ticking rather loudly in Cleveland.
James says his intention to remain with the Cavs for the remainder of his career hasn’t changed, but that ultimately, he’ll have to make a “business” decision.
LeBron said he'll make 'business' decision on contract, but his intentions to stay in Cleveland remain https://t.co/8z492xplRA
— Joe Vardon (@joevardon) September 25, 2017
Should James stay, the Cavs could ink the 32-year-old superstar to a deal worth $209 million next summer.
Per Cleveland.com:
LeBron James said his previously stated intentions to finish his career with the Cavaliers haven’t changed, though he would make his decision on his future after this season.
“It hasn’t changed,” James said, when asked. He also nodded when asked, directly, if he intended to finish his career in Cleveland.
James said Monday that he would not discuss his free agency frequently during this season because “I should be focused on what I need to do on a day-to-day basis to help this franchise compete for a championship.
“I think that’s what Koby (Altman) would want in the front office and I think that’s what Dan (Gilbert) would want,” James said. “If that wasn’t the case then they wouldn’t have made the deal that they made to bring in this group of talent and made the deals to get D Rose (Derrick Rose) here and get Jeff Green here and Jose Calderon and guys like that who have championship level talent.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus