LeBron James is seventh on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and now first on the all-time playoff scoring list, but he doesn’t consider himself a scorer.

Before the Cavs’ 135-102 Game 5 win against the Celtics—during which Bron scored a game-high 35 points and broke Michael Jordan’s record—he called himself a playmaker.

LeBron on nearing MJ for most playoff points: "I'm not a scorer. I don't want to be labeled as a scorer. I'm a playmaker." pic.twitter.com/wKNenPEb5t — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) May 25, 2017

“Any time I’m linked to any of the greats, even the greatest, in Mike, it’s an honor. “I’m not a scorer. I don’t want to be labeled as a scorer. “I can put the ball in the hoop but I’m a playmaker. I’m a player. Put me on the court and I’ll find ways to be successful.”

LeBron went on to say that he’s not a “volume shooter” like a lot of greats who were labeled as scorers.

That said, Bron has a very legit shot of finishing his career as a top-three scorer of all time. So there many be no escaping the label of “scorer.”

RELATED:

LeBron James: Chasing Michael Jordan a ‘Personal Goal’