LeBron James, in association with Akron public schools, is planning to open the “I Promise School” dedicated to aiding at-risk kids.
The school will be backed by LBJ’s foundation.
It will open in the fall of 2018, with a focus on children in third and fourth grades.
Per the AP:
“This school is so important to me because our vision is to create a place for the kids in Akron who need it most — those that could fall through the cracks if we don’t do something,” James said. “We’ve learned over the years what works and what motivates them, and now we can bring all of that together in one place along with the right resources and experts. If we get to them early enough, we can hopefully keep them on the right track to a bigger and brighter future for themselves and their families.”
It’s the latest initiative by the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar, whose programs have supported 1,100 kids over the past six years. Details are still being finalized on the new school by committees comprised of area leaders, educators, parents and other experts.
James grew up in a single-parent home raised by his mother, Gloria, who was helped by other families in raising her now-famous son. James has previously partnered with the University of Akron to provide a guaranteed four-year scholarship to the school for students in his program who qualify.
