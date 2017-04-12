LeBron James, in association with Akron public schools, is planning to open the “I Promise School” dedicated to aiding at-risk kids.

The school will be backed by LBJ’s foundation.

LeBron James to open public school for at-risk kids (from @AP) https://t.co/HezAyJdqK5 — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) April 12, 2017

It will open in the fall of 2018, with a focus on children in third and fourth grades.

Per the AP: