With the game on the line Wednesday night, the Cavs went with the play LeBron James wanted instead of the one initially proposed by head coach Tyronn Lue, and earned a thrilling a 101-95 victory against the visiting Sacramento Kings.

James’ clutch three-pointer sealed Cleveland’s 13th win in a row, and he finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

“Chicago” is the same play the Cavs ran when LeBron overruled then-coach David Blatt and swished the game-winner in Game 4 of the 2015 East semis against the Bulls.

The Cavs beat the Kings with LeBron James on a play called 'Chicago.' They wanted us all to remember Blatt, I think @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/a9ywJejB2g — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) December 7, 2017

Per Cleveland.com:

“Was going to run a different play and then Bron said, ‘I want Chicago.’ So I said, ‘OK,'” Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. “We got it to him and he made a big shot. That was a huge play for us to put us up five.” LeBron, did you ask Ty for the ball at the end? “Yep.” Did the play go the way you wanted it to? “Yep.”

Related

LeBron James Vetoed David Blatt for Game 4 Winning Shot (VIDEO)