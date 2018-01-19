LeBron James, the NBA’s leading All-Star vote getter, is taking his role as captain very seriously.
James will be picking his squad alongside co-captain Stephen Curry, and says his goal is to select players that will help him win.
LeBron James making All-Star picks 'to win'; Stephen Curry may choose all guards https://t.co/Mhjmc8Jl8S
— Joe Vardon (@joevardon) January 19, 2018
Curry, meanwhile, seems to be taking a more light-hearted approach to the whole thing.
Per Cleveland.com:
After the Cavs beat the Magic, 104-103, despite blowing a 20-point halftime lead, James said of his All-Star picks “I’m trying to win.
“This is the reason they did this format to make it very competitive,” James said. “The All-Star game hasn’t been what it should be the last few years. I’m going to take it upon myself and obviously the rest of the guys to go out there and play the game the right way and compete. Our fans deserve it.”
Curry, whose team was off Thursday, said things like “I may just have to go pick all guards, get the shortest team possible, have some fun with it.”
“I’m not telling you,” James said [of his selection process.] “I’m going to try to build the best team I can. I don’t play fantasy anything. And I don’t trade guys onto teams when I play 2K or play the video games so this is different for me. But I know watching guys and loving their game and all that, if you had an opportunity to play with that guy, how special that would be.”
