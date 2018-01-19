LeBron James, the NBA’s leading All-Star vote getter, is taking his role as captain very seriously.

James will be picking his squad alongside co-captain Stephen Curry, and says his goal is to select players that will help him win.

LeBron James making All-Star picks 'to win'; Stephen Curry may choose all guards https://t.co/Mhjmc8Jl8S — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) January 19, 2018

Curry, meanwhile, seems to be taking a more light-hearted approach to the whole thing.

Per Cleveland.com: