LeBron James was presented with the NAACP Jackie Robinson Sports Award ahead of Wednesday night’s Timberwolves-Cavs game, an award given to athletes “for their high achievement in athletics and contributions in the pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement.”

Past winners have included The Harlem Globetrotters, Anita DeFrantz, Jim Brown, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Sugar Ray Leonard, Eddie Robinson and Michael Jordan.

Per the Cavs’ team website: