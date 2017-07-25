LeBron James is ready to move on from Kyrie Irving.

The four-time MVP is reportedly “eager” for the Cavs to fulfill the All-Star point guard’s trade request.

James was said to be initially devastated upon learning of Kyrie’s wishes.

Cleveland agreed to terms with free agent point guard Derrick Rose last night.

Per Cleveland.com:

Derrick Rose and the Cavaliers agreed to a one-year deal for $2.1 million contract Monday after spending the day together, discussing how the team will return to the Finals without Kyrie Irving. Rose, 28, the 2011 NBA MVP whose career has been hampered by knee injuries, will come to the Cavs looking for his first trip to the Finals after eight pro seasons. He’s also looking at a potential starting spot in the same lineup with LeBron James, now that Irving has asked for a trade and James is eager to see him off. Irving’s request to be traded was a topic of discussion between Rose and the Cavs, sources said, though they declined to say if Rose was promised a starting job. Rose is expected to sign his contract Tuesday. For the moment, that would bring Cleveland’s roster to a full 15. But the likely trade of Irving could include a deal for a point guard, so there is more of this story to tell.

UPDATE, July 25: LeBron James wholeheartedly says that this report is false:

