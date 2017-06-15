LeBron James and Draymond Green went back and forth in a hilarious Instagram exchange during the Warriors’ championship parade on Thursday.

Green showed up to the parade wearing a “Quickie” t-shirt—an obvious jab at the Cavs and LeBron.

“The Q, that’s what those guys’ arena is called. Got ’em outta here quick with the trophy—Quickie,” Green explained. “I can’t forget the Ultimate Warrior shirt last year from LeBron and the 3-1 tombstone cookies and all of that. So I was waiting on this moment.”

LeBron saw Draymond’s shirt and fired back on Instagram: “…. That’s what she said, HUH?!?!? 😂😂”

… To which Draymond hilariously responded, “Them dubs finally made him go bald!!! Congrats bro @kingjames”

