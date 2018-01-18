LeBron James says the 2017-18 campaign is the most “challenging” season of his 15-year NBA career.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are mired in a four-game losing streak, and locker room frustration is bubbling up to the surface.

New story: LeBron acknowledged how challenging this season has been Wednesday while Ty Lue sounded optimistic about the future https://t.co/LcK5313YpF — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 18, 2018

Head coach Tyronn Lue thinks once the team gets healthy, everything will be fine.

Per ESPN:

“It’s been very challenging,” James said after practice Wednesday. “Just from the simple fact of how many guys have been in and out. This is a difficult year for our team. Seems like I say that every year, but this one has been even more challenging. “With everybody who has been out and coming back in, and the rotations, and things of that nature, it’s been very challenging on our team. But we have to figure it out. At the end of the day, we have a game every other day or every two days just like everybody else in the NBA. We have to go out and play.” James was reminded that he characterized last season as the “strangest” of his career and was asked to pick which was worse. “I don’t like to use the word ‘worse’ too much,” James replied. “It’s another challenging year.”

