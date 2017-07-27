The gym was so packed for the AAU showdown between LaMelo Ball and Zion Williamson on Wednesday night that even LeBron James was advised not to enter the arena.

LeBron reportedly pulled up to the Cashman Center in Las Vegas but left due to the uncontrollable crowds.

Main gym at @adidasUprising 70 mins before LaMelo Ball vs. Zion WillIamson. pic.twitter.com/ZmubWRcxHr — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) July 27, 2017

A number of NBA players did attend the game, though.

Damian Lillard, Andrew Wiggins, Thon Maker, Jamal Murray and, of course, Lonzo Ball, all watched SC Supreme’s 104-92 victory.

From ESPN:

LeBron James had planned to watch the Ball-Williamson showdown courtside, but he did not get out of his vehicle after he arrived, instead deciding to avoid the frenzy after a conversation with people associated with the Adidas Uprising Summer Championships, a source told ESPN.com. James arrived with several people before choosing to skip an event that already had been dealing with overcrowding and local police threatening to shut it down, per the source. “There were security concerns,” the source said.

