Lines outside the gym were wrapping around the building three hours before tip-off. The fire marshal had to be called in due to concerns regarding the overflow of crowds at the facility and the dangers to public safety it may cause. Authorities had to push fans out the door, turning hundreds away in an effort to combat the overcrowding. LeBron James, who reportedly wanted to attend the showdown, was told to stay away due to the uncontrollable crowds.

Yes, it was merely a meaningless AAU game. But Zion Williamson and LaMelo Ball have proven to be anything but ordinary. Both we’re top-10 trending on Twitter last night as they faced off in Vegas.

Many referred to the showdown as the most anticipated HS game of the past decade. Many veteran reporters likened it to when James was playing at St. Vincent/St. Mary’s HS in the early 2000s and the games would be televised on Pay Per View with constant sold out gyms.

In the end, Melo and Zion didn’t disappoint. Both gave the crowd what they came to see, with Zion taking flight on multiple occasions while Melo shook defenders off the dribble and converted some tough finishes at the rim.

Zion’s SC Supreme would come away with a 104-92 victory over Big Ballers. Zion finished with 31 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals while LaMelo, who’s still only 15 years old, posted 36 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists.

