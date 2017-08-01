LeBron James was in full coach mode as he took over behind the bench of his oldest son’s AAU team at the Adidas Uprising tournament in Las Vegas.

After 12-year-old LeBron Jr’s team suffered a demoralizing loss, LeBron gave a speech in which he repeated a line applicable to his career: “They want to see us lose.”

Via @teamjamesfamily/IG:

“Obviously I come around and watch from afar, but y’all gotta understand that we come to a tournament—when y’all come to a tournament—everybody want to see y’all lose.

“Y’all don’t see that? Every time we do something good, it’s just us clapping for each other. Any time another team that we go against, the whole goddamn crowd is going crazy.

“They want to see us lose. They want too see us lose. So we got to approach it like every time we go out to play, we gotta play for one another and nobody else.

“So we can’t have careless turnovers, can’t be out there lollygagging. I don’t care, like I told you, I don’t care if they can dunk, I don’t care if they CAN fucking jump over the rim.

“Y’all in the game the whole game and y’all just let it slip away. They didn’t take the game; it wasn’t them. It was y’all.

“We gotta know every game we go out here they want to see us lose. Alright?”