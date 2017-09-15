The statistics and accolades speak for themselves when it comes to DeAndre Jordan.

The big man from Houston, TX, has led the League in field goal percentage for a ridiculous five years straight now. This past season, he shot 71.4 percent from the field, the highest since Wilt Chamberlain’s 72.7 percent during the ’72-73 season.

The 7-footer with an 8-foot wingspan knows how to rebound the rock as well. He has averaged just over 14 rebounds per game over the past four seasons, and grabbed 13.8 this past season with an impressive 24.2 TRB percentage.

DJ has also been arguably the most durable player in the League, having only missed six total games over the past five seasons. He didn’t miss a single game from the 2011-12 season though the 2014-2015 season. Over that span of time, he played in 360 straight games, the longest streak in the league at the time (that streak was also ended by illness, not injury). His one missed game this past season was also a “rest game” before the playoffs. His durability and consistency has been a major factor to the Clippers’ success over the past few years and also speaks volumes to the hard work he puts into his body during the offseason.

On top of all this, Jordan matched a career high in points this past year, averaging 12.7 a game while averaging 1.7 blocks per game. Jordan also bumped his free throw percentage up nine points to 48.2, but it is still an area where the big man struggles.

All of this has led to Jordan becoming arguably the most decorated active big man in the League—2x NBA rebounding leader, 2x All-Defensive First Team, 2x All-NBA Third Team, All-NBA First Team in 2016, an Olympic gold medal, and an All-Star appearance this past season.

Yet, going into his 10th NBA season, DJ is often dismissed as simply a serviceable center. His game is often criticized for being too limited on the offensive end and earlier this summer, he was the recipient of multiple trade rumors.

With the departure of Chris Paul, he’ll have the opportunity to develop his game offensively and join Blake Griffin as the face of the franchise.

Jordan seems ready to take on the challenge as well. When asked about his new teammates Patrick Beverly and Milos Teodosic, he told ESPN, “those guys are going to come in and play their style of basketball, and it’s going to be fun.” With Beverly and Jordan on the floor, the Clippers will be one of the most disruptive defenses in the League, and Milos will bring his European style, pass-friendly approach across the Atlantic.

Look for DeAndre Jordan to continue to dominate the paint, develop his game offensively, and push the Clippers to the playoffs.

Previous Rankings:

2016: No. 23

2015: No. 26

2014: No. 43

2013: Not Ranked

Rankings are based on expected contribution in 2017-18—to players’ team, the NBA and the game.

