LeBron James and Dwyane Wade worked out together Monday night in L.A.

James says “it just feels different” getting on the court with his former teammate and good friend.

LeBron will host a mini-camp for his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates starting next week.

Per Cleveland.com:

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade worked out together in Los Angeles Monday evening, with at least one member of the Cavaliers’ player development staff putting the two through drills. It’s worth noting, however, that Wade is interested in a buyout from his $23.8 million contract by the Bulls, and sources have told cleveland.com he would consider joining James on the Cavs. One more item on Wade and Cleveland. If he were to become a free agent soon, the Cavs would have to clear a roster spot to sign him, and the most money they could pay him is about $2.4 million.

Related

Report: Dwyane Wade Expected to Join LeBron, Cavaliers