Kevin Love poured in 32 points and snatched a team-high 12 rebounds in the Cavs’ 117-104 win against Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

It was the kind of aggression that LeBron James says Cleveland needs to defend their NBA championship.

James wants Love to keep playing with the same mentality he had when he was starring for the Timberwolves.

Per Cleveland.com: