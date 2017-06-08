The Golden State Warriors closed out Game 3 on Wednesday with 11 straight points, erasing a 6-point Cavs lead in the final 3 minutes.

The Warriors withstood big games from LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, who combined for 77 points—the most scored by a duo in a Finals loss in NBA history.

After the game, LeBron said he’s never faced a team with “this type of firepower.” Starting at 5:17:

“Before the series even started, we knew we was dealing with a—I said it after we won the Eastern Conference finals—that we getting ready for a juggernaut. “That’s probably the most firepower I’ve played in my career. I’ve played against some great teams, but I don’t think no team has had this type of firepower.”

Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 87 points and made 15 of the Warriors’ 16 three-pointers.

