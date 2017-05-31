LeBron James re-affirmed his desire to own an NBA team once his playing days come to an end.
James says that being able to put “people in a position of power” is something that he’s excited to do.
The 32-year-old future Hall of Famer and business mogul thinks moving into the ownership ranks would be pretty “cool.”
Per The Athletic:
“I will own a team someday. That’s my next thing.”
While James has ventures in media and entertainment, owning an NBA franchise is something he’s obsessed with.
Why do I want to own team?” he said. “I think it’ll be cool. I’ll stay part of the game and still be able to put people in positions of power. I’ve always loved that, putting people in a position of power to feel like they can make a change and make things happen.”
