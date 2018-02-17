LeBron James Responds To Fox News Host: ‘I Am More Than An Athlete’

by February 17, 2018

After LeBron James expressed his strong opposition to Donald Trump during an interview for UNINTERRUPTED, stating that the president “really don’t give a f*ck about the people,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham replied to James’ comments by asserting he should “shut up and dribble” in a lengthy on-air rant.

The King then issued his own response on Instagram:

#wewillnotshutupanddribble

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

Throughout his career, James has never shied from a discussion of political and social issues, and has criticized the Trump administration on several occasions.

RELATED
Kevin Durant on Donald Trump: NBA Players ‘Don’t F**k with Him’

You Might Also Like
lebron all-star draft live practice
NBA

LeBron James Says All-Star Captains Should Draft Teams During Practice

1 day ago
lebron james kevin durant donald trump
NBA

LeBron James And Kevin Durant Speak Out Against Donald Trump

1 day ago
kyrie irving lebron james teammates
NBA

Kyrie Irving On Playing With LeBron James Again: ‘Anything Can Happen’

1 day ago
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

3 days ago
lebron james koby altman trades
NBA

LeBron James: Koby Altman ‘Did A Heck Of A Job’ With Trades

3 days ago
lebron james all-star game compete
NBA

LeBron James on All-Star Game: ‘Both Teams Are Going To Compete’

3 days ago

TRENDING