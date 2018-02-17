LeBron James Responds To Fox News Host: ‘I Am More Than An Athlete’

After LeBron James expressed his strong opposition to Donald Trump during an interview for UNINTERRUPTED, stating that the president “really don’t give a f*ck about the people,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham replied to James’ comments by asserting he should “shut up and dribble” in a lengthy on-air rant.

The King then issued his own response on Instagram:

#wewillnotshutupanddribble A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 16, 2018 at 7:47pm PST

Throughout his career, James has never shied from a discussion of political and social issues, and has criticized the Trump administration on several occasions.

