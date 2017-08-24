After watching Celtics fans burn Isaiah Thomas’ jersey this week, LeBron James went on a rant about how burning jerseys is becoming too prevalent.

Boston fans nonsensically burning Isaiah Thomas' jersey… pic.twitter.com/r35v9Gumk5 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 23, 2017

Not my Point Guard pic.twitter.com/TVTI1Qu0aD — Kyle Gordon (@kylegordon28) August 23, 2017

LeBron took to twitter to defend his new teammate, reminding fans that the trade wasn’t of Isaiah’s doing.

The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now! The man was traded. What do u not understand? & played in a game after ….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

He specifically called out the fans who burned Gordon Hayward’s jersey after he decided to join the Celtics last month.

sister tragic death. Gordon Hayward paid he's dues as well and decided to do what's best for him and family. Put in the work, got better…. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

Became an All-Star, etc!! If these guys weren't good, u guys would be the first to say "get them up out of here". Man beat it! When "we"…. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

Perhaps drawing on his own experiences from when he left Cleveland in 2010, LeBron added:

“When ‘we’ decide to do what best for us it’s ‘cowardly’ ‘traitor’, etc but when it’s on the other side it’s ‘business’ huh!?!?”

decide to do what best for us it's "cowardly" "traitor", etc but when it's on the other side it's "business" huh!?!? Ooh ok. Man do….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

what u feel is best for your profession, love, family, happiness and continue to #StriveForGreatness🚀 #Salute — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

LeBron wasn’t the only one to come to Isaiah’s defense.

Jaylen Brown called it “pathetic,” while Lou Williams tweeted, “Na. They not burning my guy I.T jersey.”

