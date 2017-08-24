After leading the Celtics to the conference finals last season, Isaiah Thomas was traded to the Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving in a blockbuster deal on Tuesday.

By all accounts, Thomas did not want to leave Boston. But that didn’t stop some Celtics fans from burning Thomas’ jersey shortly after the trade became official.

Boston fans nonsensically burning Isaiah Thomas' jersey… pic.twitter.com/r35v9Gumk5 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 23, 2017

Not my Point Guard pic.twitter.com/TVTI1Qu0aD — Kyle Gordon (@kylegordon28) August 23, 2017

NBA players—including Isaiah’s former teammate Jaylen Brown, and Clippers guard Lou Williams—were quick to come to Isaiah’s defense.

Brown called it “pathetic,” while Williams tweeted, “Na. They not burning my guy I.T jersey.”

This is pathetic https://t.co/ldJ4Mypd0q — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) August 24, 2017

Na. They not burning my guy I.T jersey. Na. No way — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) August 24, 2017

LeBron James also took to twitter to defend his new teammate, then went on a rant about how fans burning jerseys is becoming all too prevalent.

RELATED:

LeBron to Fans Burning Isaiah Thomas’ Jersey: ‘The Man Was Traded’