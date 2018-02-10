Lonzo Ball Announces Release Of Debut Album

by Alex Squadron February 10, 2018

Who’s ready for Lonzo Ball‘s debut album?

The Lakers point guard announced on Twitter that he will be dropping “Born 2 Ball”, which features seventeen new songs, on Feb. 15:

Here’s a closer look at the track list: LaVar, ZO2, BBB, Get Off, Super Saiyan, Grind Mode, Puttin In Work, Bring It Home, Living Lavish, Look at My Life, Money Talks, Gotta Get it, Average Joes, Check, Day 1s, What Is You Doing, Freestyle.

Get hype.

Lonzo Ball Releases Debut Rap Single ‘Melo Ball 1’

