Lonzo Ball has been keeping busy in the months leading to his rookie season with the Lakers.
Following the launch of his family’s reality show last week, Lonzo now debuts a rap entitled “Melo Ball 1” featuring Kenneth Paige.
Zo primarily spits bars about his brother LaMelo’s first signature sneaker. Give it a listen (H/T XXL):
The track first appeared in SLAM’s exclusive video with LaMelo, debuting his MB1 shoe by Big Baller Brand.
RELATED:
EXCLUSIVE: LaMelo Ball Debuts The MB1 By Big Baller Brand
Commentscomments powered by Disqus