Lonzo Ball has been keeping busy in the months leading to his rookie season with the Lakers.

Following the launch of his family’s reality show last week, Lonzo now debuts a rap entitled “Melo Ball 1” featuring Kenneth Paige.

Zo primarily spits bars about his brother LaMelo’s first signature sneaker. Give it a listen (H/T XXL):

The track first appeared in SLAM’s exclusive video with LaMelo, debuting his MB1 shoe by Big Baller Brand.

RELATED:

EXCLUSIVE: LaMelo Ball Debuts The MB1 By Big Baller Brand