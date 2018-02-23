Lonzo Ball on Fit With Isaiah Thomas: ‘Opposites Attract’

Lonzo Ball thinks that he and Isaiah Thomas will play well together because “opposites attract.”

On playing alongside his new teammate, Lonzo elaborated, “I like to pass, he likes to shoot” (starting at 2:38):

“That’s why I think it’s going to be fun. Opposites attract. I like to pass, he likes to shoot. So I think we’re going to work well. “He can definitely help me on offensive end, just the way he comes off of screens, how he gets to his spots on the floor. So he definitely helps me a lot.”

RELATED:

Magic Johnson Says Lonzo Ball Is The Lakers’ Starting Point Guard