Despite LaVar Ball saying that Steve Nash is too short and slow to be teaching his son, Lonzo Ball worked out with the former MVP last week.

In an interview with Pro Basketball Talk, Lonzo said Nash taught him a lot—specifically about coming off screens, nutrition and fitness (starting at 3:45):

“He’s an MVP, one of the best point guards who was playing, so anything that he taught me is definitely useful. “And just that one day alone I learned a lot, from coming off a screen, to guarding, there’s a lot of things that he helped with and I appreciate him taking time out of his day to do that because I know he didn’t have to.” […] “Nutrition, keeping your body right in the training room and stuff, lifting weights the right way, so he helped me on more things than just basketball. He helped me with my all around game.” […] “Hearing it from him, it definitely made a lot of sense and I’m looking forward to adding that to my daily routine.”

