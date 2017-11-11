Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball became the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double during L.A.’s 90-98 loss to the Bucks on Saturday.

Ball (19 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists) broke a 12-year-old record set by LeBron James during the 2004-05 season.

