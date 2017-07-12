Lonzo Ball had some fun with The Starters earlier this week, playing a hilarious game of “Baller or Nah.”

The crew threw out a number of scenarios and let Lonzo choose which were baller. Some topics included: wearing sunglasses indoors, sneaking snacks into the movies, and pedicures.

Peep the full video above.

