Lonzo Ball had some fun with The Starters earlier this week, playing a hilarious game of “Baller or Nah.”
The crew threw out a number of scenarios and let Lonzo choose which were baller. Some topics included: wearing sunglasses indoors, sneaking snacks into the movies, and pedicures.
Peep the full video above.
