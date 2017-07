Lonzo Ball’s signature sneakers have finally made it to the court. The number two overall pick is wearing the “Lakers” colorway tonight in his Summer League debut.

The sneakers feature a python microfiber texture, patent leather heel logos and a gel outsole with a hand-painted “DeLorean finish.”

